Drama in Kilimani After Woman Turns Tables on Client, Accuses him of Sexual Assault

Two individuals are behind bars following dramatic events at an establishment in Nairobi’s posh estate of Kilimani.

A woman is said to have stolen an iPad belonging to a foreigner who had invited her to the unnamed establishment on Friday night.

The woman whose identity is yet to be revealed had apparently been invited to room 131 by the man only identified as Khan.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the middle-aged woman took her leave on Saturday morning. She is said to have taken with her Khan’s iPad valued at Sh92,000.

“However, immediately after she left the room, Khan realized that his iPad valued at around Sh92,000 was missing and alerted security to freeze the woman and ransack her handbag in search of the gadget,” said Kinoti in a statement.

Woman Arrested For Stealing iPad Accuses Reportee of Sodomy Drama unfolded at an establishment in Kilimani yesterday morning, when a lady who had entertained a guest all night, was detained at the gate on allegations of stealing an IPad. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 10, 2022

The gadget was indeed found on her person prompting the guards to alert officers based at Capitol Hill police station.

“What followed shocked both the officers who had come to effect arrest and the guards who had detained the woman.”

The woman claimed that Khan gave her the iPad as payment for services rendered the previous night. He allegedly did not have cash.

She also accused the foreigner of sexually assaulting her.

“The woman alleged that Khan had given her the iPad, being payment for the services she had offered him all night since he had no cash money,” added DCI.

“Secondly, she told the officers that she intended to file a sodomy report against the reportee, since he had gone against the order of nature, contrary to her wishes.”

The two are in custody pending investigations into the matter.

