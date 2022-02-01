Drama In Court As Private Detective Jane Mugo Claims Life In Danger

There was drama at the Milimani Court on Tuesday after Kenyan private detective Jane Mugo burst into tears claiming her life is in danger.

The controversial spy queen claimed her recent abductors were in court and were out to kill her.

She was referring to an incident where she was attacked by unknown gunmen at Burnt Forest area, Uasin Gishu County in November last year.

Mugo sustained head injuries and fractures on the hands during the carjacking incident and spent days in hospital.

While appearing in court on Tuesday morning, she sensationally claimed that the media was being used to kill her.

She told Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi that one of the kidnappers was in court and was being used by a media person to take photos and have her eliminated.

“I was kidnapped and tortured by kidnappers who want me killed like Willy Kimani but I will fight for justice,” she said while referring to the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani which occurred in 2016.

Lawyer Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts in Machakos County on June 23, 2016. The decomposing bodies of the three were recovered in Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post a week later.

According to Mugo, she is being targeted by someone she probed on corruption.

“I have been in pain for the last three years since I was charged. Police are being used and media to kill me,” she added.

She told the court that her kidnappers were police officers.

Mugo was in court for the mention of a case where she is charged with threatening to kill businessman Deepa Shah and unlawfully making use of a firearm.

She pleaded afresh to the charges following amendments by the prosecution.

