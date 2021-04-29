Drama as Drug Peddler Swallows Suspected Sachets of Heroin to Avoid Arrest

What would you do if police knocked your door ostensibly to search your house and effect arrest over suspected criminal links?

Well, while answers might vary from one person to another, there is evidence that some might try to hide evidence, if any, to avoid arrest.

In a relatable incident, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) were taken aback after a suspected drug peddler swallowed what the sleuths believe were sachets of heroin in Voi, Taita Taveta County, on Wednesday afternoon.

The detectives had raided the house of the suspect identified as Pauline Mugure after a tip-off over drug trafficking links.

According to the DCI, the 48-year-old swallowed the sachets in haste immediately detectives arrived to search her house at 1pm, leaving the cops bemused.

A suspected drug peddler was this afternoon rushed to hospital, after she swallowed four sachets suspected to contain heroin, to avoid arrest. In the 1pm incident that also left detectives bemused, 48-year-old Pauline Mugure swallowed the sachets in haste, after detectives based — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 28, 2021

The suspect was rushed to Moi County Referral hospitality in Voi for medical examination.

However, further search in her house located at Maweni estate led to the discovery of more sachets containing the substance.

The woman is in police custody awaiting further action.

The coast region is among areas in Kenya that have over time recorded a high number of drug abuse cases.

A European Union-funded report revealed in 2018 that heroin use in Kenya’s coastal communities was on the rise as international traffickers use them as a transit point for drugs bound from Afghanistan to the West, creating health and social problems.

Researcher Ciara Aucoin revealed that the region’s high youth unemployment made it particularly susceptible to drug abuse and its attendant crime.

“That combination of poverty, youth bulge, and unemployment leads to this powderkeg…in terms of drugs and violence,” Aucoin said.

