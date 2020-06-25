Drama At City Hall As MCAs Clash Over Sh26.4 Billion Allocated To NMS

There was drama at City Hall after suspected goons attempted to attack assembly speaker Beatrice Elachi.

According to Citizen, the speaker was in the company of 30 members of the county assembly who spent the night at City Hall.

Elachi said that the rowdy youths were in the company of former majority leader Abdi Guyo.

The chaos was over the Sh26.4 billion allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) set to be passed this afternoon.

Reports indicate that several MCAs including former clerk Jacob Ngwele were arrested and taken to Central Police Station.

Ziwani MCA Milicent Mugadi said they were forced to spend the night within the premises after receiving word that there was a ploy to block them from accessing the chambers.

But according to nominated MCA June Ndegwa, the MCAs planned to pass the budget in favour of governor Mike Sonko.

“The pro- Sonko team wants the budget allocated to Nairobi Metropolitan area be split by half. They had planned to come early and block the rest of us from accessing the assembly,” she said.

Security has been beefed up ahead of the 2pm session.

NMS under the leadership of Maj-Gen Mohamed Abdi took over key services from Sonko’s administration and is directly answerable to the presidency.

But in a court ruling last week, it’s fate hangs in the balance.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa declared that the deed of transfer was unconstitutional as approval was not sought from the county assembly.

Justice Wasilwa in her ruling gave the national government 90 days to regularise the takeover.

“Already functions have been transferred and funds have been allocated to NMS. A lot has taken place and it would not be fair to the public to issue the orders prayed by the petitioner. If the State does not regularise the process, lawyers should come back for the issue of orders,” she ruled.

