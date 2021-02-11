in POLITICS

Drama At Baringo County Assembly As Jubilee, KANU MCAs Fight Over BBI Bill (Video)

Baringo County Assembly (Courtesy)

Chaos have erupted at Baringo County Assembly after Jubilee and KANU MCAs were involved in a scuffle over the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, the MCAs were captured hurling insults at each other as some of them stood up in an attempt to move out of the venue. Others almost got into a fist fight.

This comes just a day after a leaked video emerged capturing Jubilee Party SG Raphael Tuju in a heated meeting with Baringo MCAs at the basement of Jubilee Headquarters.

Reports indicated that the meeting was supposed to be confidential with the SG giving the MCAs a brief of the BBI. However, the MCAs carried recording equipment and recorded snippets of the meeting.

Read: Tuju Denies Jubilee Plotting To Impeach DP Ruto

One of the MCAs in the video was captured going ham on Tuju regarding the wrangles in the Jubilee party.

“When did you sit and discuss the party position? Did you call the Deputy President or the Deputy Secretary-General? Your message is similar to the one which Senator Gideon Moi sent to us on WhatsApp, which seems as though you are taking instructions from an external source,” an MCA was heard in the video.

So far, three counties have already passed the BBI. Siaya county assembly was the first to pass the BBI amendment bill followed by Kisumu County assembly then the most recent which is Homa Bay county assembly.

