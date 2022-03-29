Drama As Senator Cherargei Prevents Witness from being Cross-examined

Drama erupted at the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei got into an altercation with the trial magistrate.

The senator, who is facing hate speech charges, had been arraigned on Monday in a session overshadowed by his refusal to allow the court to cross-examine a witness without his lawyer present.

Cherargei requested a postponement because his lawyer was in another court.

The lawmaker said that police in court were intimidating him and refusing him access to his counsel, hence the chaos witnessed in court.

The politician was seen confronting a police officer and the magistrate as he appealed for time to speak with his counsel.

“Why am I being intimidated? I thought courts are safe? They are even calling a police inspector! These are hostilities!” Cherargei is heard shouting.

The senator also refused to be led out of the session by police for raising commotion.

Finally, the court ordered the DP William Ruto loyalist to be investigated for court disobedience and making a disturbance by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Inspector General of Police, with the intention of filing a criminal complaint against him.

Cherargei has denied charges of ethnic contempt under the National Cohesion and Integration Act stemming from comments he made at a public event in 2019.

“We are not squatters in this Kenya and if they want, we will step on each other until they know they actually don’t know or we will close down this country,” said the senator then.

