Drama As Man Chains Himself To DP Ruto’s Office Gate, Decries Broken Job Promise

A man caused a scene at the premises of Deputy President William Ruto’s Annex Office on Tuesday after chaining himself to the gate.

The young man identified as Lawrence Amuke Oprong decried unemployment further seeking an audience with the country’s second in command to air grievances over a broken job promise.

He claimed to be the son of former Busia North legislator Fredrick Oduya Oprong who passed away in 2019.

In photos that have gone viral on social media, Oprong is seen standing at the entrance with a chain on his waist locked at the steel gate with a padlock.

On his hands, Oprong held pieces of papers that he was seen reading.

According to eyewitnesses, the man said he would only leave the premises after meeting the DP.

At least 20 plain clothe police officers were forced to cut the chains with a hacksaw after attempts to have Oprong unlock the padlock fell on deaf ears.

He was whisked to Central Police Station where he was released after recording a statement. Sources in the know say he faces charges of causing disturbance in a public space.

The DP’s office has since issued a statement confirming that Oprong concerns will be addressed.

“DP has sorted the issue and asked his office to handle the young man’s case,” Ruto’s spokesperson Emmanuel Talam said.

