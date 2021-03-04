Drama As Magistrate Storms Out of Courtroom In Sonko Graft Case

There was drama in court on Thursday after the magistrate handling former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s graft case stormed out of courtroom.

The session became disorderly after the defence lawyers accused Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti of not listening to them, raising allegations of biasness.

Ogoti declined an application by Sonko to recuse himself from hearing one of his fraud cases.

“The same way this court holds the party with respect is the same way the court demands respect from the parties. They must submit to the rule of law,” stated Magistrate Ogoti.

According to Ogoti, asking the court to recuse itself amounts to threat, adding that there’s no evidence of personal bias.

“The applicant having been represented by able lawyers instead of filing an appeal opted for recusal, this is a conduct meant to threaten a judicial office. I do find no evidence of bias and hereby dismiss the application for it has no merit,” ruled Ogoti.

The hearing of the matter will continue on March 15, 2021.

