Drama As Late Jachiga’s Mother Sits On Grave To Stop Fans From Exhuming His Remains

Monica Auma. mother to deceased ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga (COURTESY)

Drama has yet again ensued at Late Ohangla musician Abenny Jachiga’s village home after fans wanted to exhume his remains following the secret burial at night.

The deceased mother, Monica Auma was forced to sit on her son’s grave to prevent mourners who were determined to exhume the body to give him a decent burial from doing so.

Apparently, the mourners were displeased after the news of Jachiga’s night secret burial and pledged to give him a more befitting one by exhuming the body.

In a video circulated online, the mother is captured begging the mourners to let her son rest in peace accompanied by the deceased wife, Belinda Aluoch.

Abenny Jachiga’s widow, Belinda Aluoch/Courtesy

Mkitaka kutoa Ben kwa kaburi mutaniuwa,mutaniuwa,”she screamed.

This loosely translates to,” If you want to exhume his body then you have to kill me, kill me.”

The body of the Mano Kasinde hitmaker was in the wee hours of Saturday morning buried by the police. Reports indicated that his brother was the only one allowed to bare witness as the singer took the final bow at 2.30 AM.

This was following an earlier confrontation between the mourners and the police who wanted to lay him to rest in a hurried ceremony.

He was to be buried yesterday in line with the government’s strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 although the cause of his death was unclear. However, residents disrupted the process hence was unsuccessful.

Residents alluded that he was a person of high status in the Luo community thus needed to be accorded a befitting send-off.

