Drama As DCI Sleuths Corner Man Suspected Of Killing Girlfriend In Njiru Estate

Drama is unfolding at an apartment in Kayole area, Nairobi, where detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have cornered a man suspected of killing his ex-lover in Njiru last Thursday, January 21.

According to the DCI, the suspect who has been on the run since Friday locked himself up at a house in the fifth floor of the apartment after getting wind that detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) were trailing him.

“He is currently at a balcony, threatening to commit suicide. Our officers are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions since all is not lost, ” DCI tweeted on Wednesday morning.

He is currently at a balcony, threatening to commit suicide. Our officers are at the scene pleading with him not to take his life on account of his actions, since all is not lost. #FichuakwaDCI Usiogope! 0800 722 203. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 27, 2021

The 27-year-old is suspected of killing Margaret Muchemi, 34, before setting her body ablaze.

Read: DCI Nab Nigerian Man Over Murder Of Female Lawyer In Syokimau

After committing the heinous act, DCI said, the suspect took off.

The victim’s two house helps told the police that their boss was last seen in the company of the suspect.

According to the two, Muchemi had given them time off after the suspect visited at around 8am.

The woman told them that she needed privacy to solve a stalemate with the ex-boyfriend.

Later on in the afternoon, the house was seen in flames.

Read Also: AP Officer Accused Of Killing 10 People While Pursuing ‘Unfaithful’ Girlfriend Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison

The deceased was found dead in the house after the fire was put out. Household items were also reduced to ashes.

“Her burnt body, whose hands appeared to have been tied before the house was set ablaze, was recovered at the scene, ” DCI said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu