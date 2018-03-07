Dr Waqo Rigged Out Of The KEMSA CEO’s Job

CS for Health Sicily Kariuki has asked for a re advertisement of the post of CEO for the Kenya Medical supplies Authority KEMSA.

A source told Kahawa Tungu said that this happened even after Dr. Waqo Ejersa , the head of the National Malaria control program had done exemplary well in the interview.

According o the source Dr. Waqo was among the applicants who did the interview with Manpower services, which is an external human resource consulting firm that was contracted by KEMSA Board to filter the applicants.

The human resource consulting firm forwarded six names to the board for further interviews. Dr Waqo had ranked first from the interviews for Manpower services. He also emerged as the best for the position after the interview for the board and was informed that his name was among the three recommended for KEMSA CEO.

He was recommended alongside Dr. Joseph Sitienei and Dr.Jonah Manjari Mwangi and he was the first in order of merit.

Recently the CS said that the post should be re advertised but appointed the CEO recommended for KEMRI who underwent the same procedure as the applicants for KEMSA.

There is suspicion of foul play on Dr. Waqo who according to the HR consulting firm and the KEMSA board was the best to the position. The CS has not given any reason as to why the position should be re advertised.

