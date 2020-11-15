Dr Toseef Din Appointed MP Shah Hospital CEO

Dr Toseef Din has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the MP Shah Hospital effective immediately.

Dr Toseef has worked with the hospital for years, previously serving as the Head of Finance and later as the Chief Operating Officer.

“The appointment of Dr Toseef Din as the CEO is a significant step towards building a world class healthcare facility. She will be responsible for creating a patient-centred and digital health care system that delivers high-quality services to Kenyans. The board believes Toseef’s history with the hospital, commitment to learning and innovation and unique mix of skills and leadership qualities position her for success in leading our hospital forward,” said the hospital’s board chairman Dr Manoj Shah.

Dr Toseef holds an Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from the United Graduate College and Seminary International, a Masters with distinction in financial management from Heriot Watt University Edinburgh (MSc Financial Management).

The Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants, UK (ACCA) fellow and Member of Institute of Chartered public accountants in Kenya (ICPAK) also holds a Bachelor’s degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University, UK (BSc Applied Accounting), Managing Healthcare business, Strathmore business school and is a Certified Kaizen practitioner.

“I am committed to boost the hospital’s capacity to help meet rising demand for affordable healthcare through training and education of local resources, improving affordable healthcare plans, foster collaborations and strategically position the hospital to tackle mental health and promote well-being of the country’s population by creating a culture of preventive health check-ups to decrease the burden of disease and associated risk factors,” said Dr Toseef.

