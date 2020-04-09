Dr Peter Kamunyo Named NHIF CEO After Long Search

Dr Peter Gathege Kamunyo has been appointed the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) CEO.

Dr Kamunyo takes over from Nichodemus Odongo who has been serving in an acting capacity.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Kamunyo was the Chief Executive Officer of MedSource Group Limited. He has worked at GlaxoSmithKline, as the country commercial director, Vaccines & Public Institutions Head. He was the General Manager for Aon Insurance Brokers, he also led the Africa Healthcare Practice Group.

Currently DR Kamunyo sits on the boards of the East African Healthcare Federation and the Kenya Healthcare Federation.

Dr Kamunyo holds a Master of Science in Public Health from the University of London, Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery and a Postgraduate Diploma in Sexually Transmitted Infections &HIV management, both from the University of Nairobi.

Odongo was appointed following an unceremonious exit of former CEO Mr Geofrey Mwangi, whose reign was marred with graft allegations.

Mwangi and the then acting Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat were sent on compulsory leave.

The two had been arrested and charged with trying to block investigations into dubios transactions in the firm.

The Directorate of Public prosections alleged that the two denied officers access to documents – payment vouchers and other books – that were deemed important to the investigation relating to payment of millions of shillings to Webtribe Ltd—a firm dealing in online payments.

“Further investigations revealed that on the November 21, 2018 at 11: 46amand 11:47am, the first accused person sent a text message to the 2nd accused person directing him not to co-operate with the investigators and specifically not to give the investigators documents central to the investigations to wit payment vouchers for the Webtribe Company Limited,” said Investigating officer Arthur Onyango.

The position of the CEO was re-advertised in February 25, after the board failed to get a suitable candidate in previous interviews.

