Dr. Patrick Amoth Becomes First Person To Get Covid-19 Jab in Kenya [Video]

Acting Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth is the first person to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in Kenya.

Dr Amoth got the Covid-19 jab at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on Friday where the exercise to vaccinate health workers in the country was launched.

Director General of Health Dr Patrick Amoth receiving COVID-19 vaccination #CoronaVirusUpdates @purity_museo ^CW pic.twitter.com/bA3LatnPEy — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) March 5, 2021

Dr Amoth was among 10 health workers who received the vaccine ahead of the mass vaccination exercise that is scheduled to kick off on Monday across the country.

Read: Tech Giants Join in Efforts to Tackle Covid-19 Vaccine Misinformation

Others who received the jabs include Dr Jemimah Katama, Dr Kennedy Momanyi and Dr Juliana Muiva.

Kenya received its first batch of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine on Wednesday morning.

The 1.02 million doses were transported by UNICEF as part of the COVAX facility, which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines for all countries around the world, regardless of their income level.

The vaccines that arrived on Qatar Airways flight QR1341 were reived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Heath Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, UNICEF Representative to Kenya Maniza Zaman and World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Kenya Dr Rudi Eggers.

Read Also: AU Asks For More Covid-19 Vaccines Through COVAX Scheme As it Targets 750 Million People

Kagwe said the first priority will be given to health workers.

Other frontline workers including security personnel, teachers, vulnerable persons and those working in the hospitality industry will also be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine, medical experts say, will be a huge boost in the fight against the virus that continues to ravage the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu