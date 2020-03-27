Dr Ouma Oluga Appointed Nairobi County Chief Officer For Health In Newly Created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Office

Dr Fredrick Ouma Oluga, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, has been deployed to the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) office in Nairobi.

In a circular from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua dated March 23, Oluga was appointed the new Chief Officer of Health in Nairobi County.

The vocal trade unionist is among 32 individuals who been deployed from various government ministries and departments to join the NMS team that was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 18, 2020.

“The concerned Ministries/Departments and County Governments are required to release the above-mentioned officers to report to the Director General, Nairobi Metropolitan Services immediately but not later than 3rd April 2020, ” said Kinyua.

Prior to the posting, Oluga served at Vihiga County’s department of Internal Medicine as a medical doctor.

The Moi University School of Medicine graduate was last year appointed president of all health workers in the world for a period of two years.

The Health Workers 4 All Coalition is a global coalition of health workers formed during the 71st World Health Assembly in 2018.

The coalition advocates for universal access to skilled health workers everywhere in the world.

The President created the NMS office to be in charge of the Nairobi County functions that embattled Governor Mike Sonko transferred to the national government.

Uhuru appointed Major Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi as NMS Director General.

The Head of State named Enosh Momanyi as NMS Deputy Director General.

The team has been tasked with the role of ending corruption in the city by dismantling county cartel network.

Other roles that the President directed the leadership to focus on include: implementation of Nairobi railways masterplan, re-activating county government garbage collections vehicles and implementing a solid waste management plan, constructing pedestrian walkways, improving water sanitation among others.

The transfer of Nairobi county functions followed a series of challenges the city has been facing since Sonko was charged with graft and barred from office.

Nairobi has been without a Deputy Governor for over two years since Polycarp Igathe resigned.

Sonko’s nominee Anne Mwenda is yet to be vetted after the court stopped the process pending hearing and determination of a petition filed by a Nairobi resident challenging her appointment in January this year.

