Comedian Dr Ofweneke Recalls Crying After Devastating Break Up With Niccah

Kenyan comedian cum MC Sande Bush but best known by his stage moniker Dr Ofweneke has said that his break up with musician Niccah was the hardest.

The TV presenter was married to the gospel artiste but ended things after she claimed that he was abusive.

“Domestic violence is such a bad thing. I had to walk away. I had to run. Yes, I’m a single mum of two and I know God will watch over me and my kids,” she wrote on social media.

Read: Dr Ofweneke Explains Relationship With Ex Wife Nicah After She Flaunted New Man

That as people say, was the beginning of the end.

According to Ofweneke, the transition was difficult because children were involved.

Sometimes, he told Switch TV, he cried especially after he moved out of their matrimonial home.

“It was a very tough decision where you had to choose the happiness of your children and your happiness,” the funnyman said.

“I had to look for a house to stay and many times, I cried. I felt like I am a failure as a father and as a husband. By the time I was healing, I had destroyed too many souls because in between, I met other girls and I didn’t care.”

He also recalled being broken up with by yet another woman because she was worried that he would not amount to much.

The devastating break up happened on New Year’s eve, he recalled.

Read Also: Dr Ofweneke’s Ex Wife Nicah The Queen Parades New Beau (Photos)

“I was dumped on a New Year. The chick came and told me, ‘I don’t think your comedy is going anywhere, and I don’t think you’ll ever succeed to anything and I don’t have the patience for that,” Ofweneke said.

“I had done my first concert and was paid Sh200. I bought her a bracelet and she asked, ‘What is this? I’m a model!'”

But the comedian has since moved on.

Earlier on in the year, he welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu