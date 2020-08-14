Senior Pulmonologist Dr Ndambuki Mboloi Succumbs To COVID-19

The Medical fraternity is once again mourning the death of their colleague, Dr Ndambuki Mboloi who succumbed to COVID-19 yesterday, August 13, 2020.

Through a tweet by the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Ndambuki’s death was announced with the association ideally calling for the compensation of health workers by the government.

“The medical fraternity is once again in mourning due to the loss of a Senior Pulmonologist Dr Ndambuki Mboloi who succumbed to severe COVID-19 disease. Condolences to the family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. GOK MUST roll out the Compensation of frontline Healthcare workers,” read the tweet.

The medical fraternity is once again in mourning due to the loss of a Senior Pulmonologist Dr Ndambuki Mboloi who succumbed to severe COVID-19 disease.Condolences to the family.May his soul rest in eternal peace.GOK MUST roll out the Compensation of frontline Healthcare workers. — KMPDU (@kmpdu) August 13, 2020

Read: Kenya Loses First Health Worker To Covid-19

Kenya lost its first health worker to COVID-19 in July, 38 year old Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who succumbed to the virus within 48 hours of being admitted at a private hospital in Nairobi.

Dr Lugaliki, who contracted the virus in the line of duty, was suspected to have had an underlying medical condition that put her at a high risk of succumbing to the disease.

While reacting to the medic’s death Dr Simon Kigondu, the National Secretary of the Kenya Medical Association, said that the government should come up with better ways of reducing the risk of exposure of health workers to Covid-19 by investing in local health systems. Read Also: KEMRI Director Kamau Mugenda Among 18 New Covid-19 Fatalities In a tweet, the KMPDU also reiterated the need to better both government and private health facilities in the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “KMPDU mourns the death of Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki who passed on due to COVID-19 contracted at the workplace. We reiterate & remind GOK & ALL Private health facilities that the Welfare, Occupational Safety & Health of frontline workers is a non-negotiable Minimum!!” said KMPDU. As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases stood at 28,754 wth 460 fatalities. 15,100 patients have however recovered from the virus. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu