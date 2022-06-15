Dr Amoth’s Post Advertised After Serving in Acting Position for Three Years

Despite serving as Director-General for Health for three years in acting capacity, Dr Patrick Amoth’s position has now been advertised.

The Public Service Commission announced and advertised eight posts for interested and qualified people on Tuesday, including that of the Director-General for Health.

The announcement effectively eliminates the likelihood of Dr Amoth being confirmed for the position.

The Ministry of Health has advertised seven vacancies, whereas the Ministry of Devolution has one opening for a Secretary, Devolution Affairs.

Other positions announced by the CS Mutahi Kagwe-led ministry included Directors of Health management for the positions of family health and sanitation, clinical system, health systems, health products and technology, digital health and sector performance and sector coordination and relations.

“Interested and qualified persons are required to make their application online through the Commission’s website before July 4, 2022,” the ad reads.

Dr Amoth who is the President of the World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board, is a technical adviser to the CS.

His industrious career began at the Kiambu District Hospital in the year 2001 and later joined the government where he has served in various positions.

Before being appointed the Acting Director-General, the trained Obstetrician and Gynecologist, served in the Health ministry as the Directorate of Public Health. He succeeded Dr John Masasabi, who had been appointed to the position in April 2019.

Earlier this year, Members of Parliament questioned CS Kagwe on why Dr Amoth was yet to be confirmed for the position.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale wondered why the highly qualified medic was yet to be confirmed but was making headway on the international stage.

"It is interesting that Dr Amoth gets recognized by WHO yet our own government does not see the critical position that he holds at the international arena," said the former Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

CS Kagwe responded, "The Human Resource appointment guidelines were changed to ensure the position is filled competitively. What this means is that the Cabinet Secretary has to place an advertisement inviting applications for the position."

