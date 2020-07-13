First Kenyan Medic To Die Of Coronavirus Had Been Diagnosed With Diabetes – Family

First doctor to lose their life to COVID-19 was diabetic, family has revealed.

Dr Adisa Lugaliki succumbed to the virus on Friday, July 10, in the morning, while receiving treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

According to her family, Dr Adisa who leaves behind two daughters, Kyla Ndinda and Kyle Kimilu and a widower, Kituku Kinyae, was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) on the day she was admitted at the hospital.

DKA is a condition whereby the body starts breaking down fat at a faster rate. The liver processes the fat into fuel called ketones that causes the blood to become acidic, thereby putting the life of a patient at risk.

Her daughters remembered her as a life saver.

“My mother has saved people’s lives ever since I was born. So the fact that hers was taken away by Covid-19 leaves me in a faze,” the girls wrote.

Her sister, Carol, in an emotional tribute said that her burial was not supposed to be rushed. The ideal send off would have seen the medic lay at Lee Funeral Home for a couple of days, Carol said.

“You were to wear a beautiful white gown, rest at Lee Funeral Home, and have your makeup excellently done. We were to be in no hurry to bury you.

“We were to take at least 10 days before we laid you to rest. We were to mourn you the Maragoli Style, complete with Isukuti …to dance to reggae and preferably get some nice mix from DJ Mo. That is how you were to exit. Not like this. I am sorry Ady,” Carol said.

Dr Adisa will be laid to rest today at her Bungoma home at a service only attended by 15 people in accordance with the government directives.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) mourned the fallen medic as a jovial person.

She had apparently contracted the disease from a colleague who had contracted it from a patient.

KMPDU on Saturday announced the death of two other healthcare workers in the frontline.

Before her untimely passing, Dr Adisa worked at Gertrude Hospital, then Nairobi Women’s Hospital and later at Aga Khan Hospital.

Until her death, she worked at Nairobi South Hospital.

“Her pride and joy was helping mothers safely bring forth life,” the family said.

