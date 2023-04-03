DPP Withdraws Unlawful Assembly Case Against Six Azimio Politicians

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has dropped charges against six Azimio la Umoja politicians facing charges of participating in the unlawful demonstration and malicious property damage.

The prosecution on Monday told the court the case against the six was being withdrawn for the sake of dialogue and peace.

“We wish to withdraw the case under section 87A of the Penal Code to create an enabling environment for peace between the accused persons and the state. I urge that the matter be withdrawn,” the prosecution said.

The accused persons were; Ugunja MP James Opiyo Wandayi, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Richard Chonga (Kilifi South MP), Amina Laura Mnyazi (Malindi), George Yogo Obure and Esther Oromi.

As a result, Kahawa Law Court senior principal magistrate Boaz Ombewa said: “I have considered the application by the state for withdrawal of the six accused persons under section 87A, and I hereby discharge them.”

Mr Ombewa also ordered that the six have their cash bail refunded.

The six had been accused that jointly with others not before the court, took part in an unlawful assembly on March 20 along City Hall Way.

They also faced a second count of malicious damage of property.

