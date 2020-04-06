DPP Wants Kilifi DG Gideon Saburi Be Detained At Manyani Prison For 14 Days

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was on Monday arraigned at the Mombasa Law Courts following his arrest on Friday for refusing to isolate himself after a trip from Germany.

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), wants the DG to be remanded at Manyani Prison in Taita Taveta County for 14 days to allow police complete investigations.

Saburi, who tested positive for COVID-19, is accused of flouting a government directive that requires individuals who may have been exposed to Coronavirus self-quarantine hence endangering other people’s lives.

Rabai MP William Kamoti tested positive for the deadly virus after coming into contact with the deputy governor.

Saburi was discharged from Coast General Hospital on Friday after recovering.

He was arrested by at least 20 officers who were waiting for him outside the facility.

The DG was taken to Port Police Station where he spent the weekend.

Appearing before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, Saburi’s legal team opposed the prosecution’s prayer to detain him for two weeks saying it would be illegal as he has not been charged yet.

He argued that he can not flee the country as all international flights remain suspended.

Saburi also rubbished the claim that he was directed to go into self-quarantine after jetting into the county. The DG argued that there is no evidence hence it should not be used in court.

