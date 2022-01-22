DPP Seeks Arrest, Extradition of Wanted Fugitive to the US

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed an application for the arrest and extradition of a fugitive by the name Abdulrahman Imran Juma to the United States of America.

Imran is wanted in the US for violation of three counts of offences namely conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and aggravated identity theft.

The application for his arrest and extradition was filed at the Milimani Law courts on 30, November 2021 after the US Government sent Kenya a request for the same.

Read Also: Ex-EACC CEO Halakhe Waqo To Be Grilled By MPs Over Sh347 Million Kemsa Tender

Imran was charged of the offences on 29, November 2021 by the Grand Jury for the United States District Court for the Central District of California

He is believed to be part of a ring that staged a scam to deceive a victim who was looking for a lender to invest in a school construction project.

Imran’s co-conspirators are already facing charges in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The DPP, through SADPP Catherine Mwaniki, has since filed an application to keep the fugitive in custody till the outcome of the extradition hearing, which will take place on January 25th, 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...