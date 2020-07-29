DPP Orders IG Mutyambai, IPOA To Expedite Probe Into Ruthless Assault Of MCA Patriciah Musyimi

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to expedite a probe into an assault incident of a female Member of Nairobi County Assembly by police on Tuesday.

In viral photos and videos, the MCA, Patriciah Mutheu Musyimi, was clobbered by at least four policemen, who had been called to contain the situation after chaos erupted at the assembly as her colleagues attempted to serve speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment motion.

In a statement, Haji said that the IG had informed him that the investigation is at an advanced stage.

The DPP said, after completion of investigations into the matter, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori will forward the files to his office for action.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I have directed the IPOA and DCI through the tG to have the matter expedited and the resultant files forwarded to my office for appropriate action, ” said Haji.

The police were captured descending on Mutheu with rungus, blows and kicks as she pleaded with them to stop.

In a press statement, the MCA said that she was beaten after refusing to run when chaos escalated in the assembly.

“I was alone and not causing a disturbance as I waited for my members to serve the notice of impeachment when tear gas canisters were lobbed,” she said.

“I just had surgery a few months ago so I couldn’t run when tear gas was lobbed. A policeman identified as Mwaniki came with a rungu and banged it on the table, ordering me to run but I couldn’t run because of my condition.”

The MCA sustained injuries on various parts of her body including her arms.

Mutheu has since recorded a statement at Central Police Station with women leaders and Kenyans at large calling for interdiction of officers captured on tape brutalising her.

As chaos rocked the assembly Elachi locked herself in her office as the police prevented the MCAs from accessing the office.

This is the second time the MCAs are seeking to eject Elachi from office after a similar attempt in 2018 was overturned by the courts.

