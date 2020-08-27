DPP Orders Arrest Of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, 6 Others Over Alleged Misappropriation Of CDF Money

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa and six others over alleged misappropriation of over Ksh19 million from the Constituency Development Fund kitty.

According to Haji, this is following the conclusion of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) into allegations that several businesses controlled by Jumwa through her proxies fraudulently received funds amounting to Ksh57 million from the National Government Constituency Development Fund and in turn transmitted the cash to her.

The DPP stated that he was, however, able to establish misappropriation of only Ksh19 million.

The DCI and the DPP’s teams found out that the Ksh19 million was paid to Multserve Contractors Ltd for the construction of the Malindi sub-county education office.

The procurement process spearheaded by the Fund Account Manager and the Tender Committee, according to Haji, was “awfully flawed and marred with irregularities and skewed in favour of Multserve Contractors Limited.”

Out of the Ksh19 million transferred to the company, Ksh2.5 million was illegally transferred to Ms Jumwa, which amounts to conflict of interest.

“Evidence showed that Hon. Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, through depositing an instalment towards the purchase of an apartment situated on L.R No. 2/289, along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi, ” said Haji.

Others persons facing arrest include NG-CDF Account Manager Wachu Omar Abdalla and committee members Kennedy Otieno Onyango, Bernard Riba Kai, Sophia Saidi Charo and Margaret Faith Kalume.

Read: DPP Orders Arrest Of Ex-KPA MD Manduku For Overpayment Of Sh244 Million

Multserve Contractors Limited Director Robert Katana Wanje is also facing arrest.

The seven will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, willful failure to comply with law related to procurement, conflict of interest, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime and forgery.

Jumwa’s arrest order comes just hours after the DPP ordered the arrest and prosecution of former Kenya Ports Authority Daniel Manduku over graft allegations. Manduku has since been arrested.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu