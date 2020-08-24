DPP Orders Arrest Of Maasai Mara University VC Walingo, Four Others In Sh177 Million Saga

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo and four others.

According to the DPP, Walingo and her accomplices; Prof Simon Kasaine (deputy VC Administration, Finance and Planning), Prof John Almadi (Acting deputy VC Academic and Student Affairs between 2016 and 2019), Anaclet Biket Okumu (Finance Officer) and Noor Hassan Abdi (Walingo’s driver), made irregular withdrawals from the institution’s accounts amounting to Sh177,007,754.

The DPP said that his team found that the there were no supporting documents for the withdrawals.

“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to support various charges under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act against the accused,” Haji said.

DPP Noordin Haji gives a go a head for the prosecution of Masai Mara University Vice Chancellor and four others over the misappropriation of over Kshs. 177 million belonging to the University.#AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/74aOe01frW — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) August 24, 2020

Walingo was sent on compulsory leave in September 2019 following a Citizen TV exposé dubbed “The Mara Heist”.

The exposé showed how the VC siphoned funds from the school accounts through her driver, who was used as the intermediary between her and the then accountant, Spencer Sankale.

Unable to keep the secret any more, Sankale among other whistleblowers opened the lid, and later presented evidence to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A day after the exposé, detectives from the DCI headquarters camped at the institution seeking to piece together evidence that could be used against the perpetrators.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu