DPP Orders Arrest Of Ex-KPA MD Manduku For Overpayment Of Sh244 Million

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved the arrest and prosecution of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

According to Haji, Manduku approved procurement of the manufacture of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini Port and Makongeni Goods shed without an approved budget and procurement plan for the financial year 2018/19.

“Manduku authorized and approved the procurement of the manufacture of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini Port and Makongeni Goods shed without an approved budget and procurement plan for the 2018/2019 Financial Year,” DPP said.

Manduku is also said to have made an overpayment of Sh244, 837,908 to contractors for work not completed.

In his statement, Haji said that there is enough evidence to charge the former MD and KPA works officer Juma Chigulu.

“I have independently reviewed the evidence gathered and upon perusal of the inquiry I established that there was no requisition made for concrete barriers by the user department within KPA,” he said.

The contracts were awarded 10 companies handpicked by the suspect.

In March, a Magistrate’s Court in Nairobi ordered for the unconditional release of Manduku after the DPP failed to charge him.

Then he was accused of abusing his authority by unlawfully recommending to KRA gazettement of Nairobi Inland Cargo Terminal (NICT) as a KPA peripheral facility to a firm that did not tender for provision of container warehouse services in Nairobi.

Later on that month, he wrote to Transport CS James Macharia notifying him of his resignation.

“I write to communicate formally a decision which I have reached after deep introspection and lengthy consultation. As you know, it has been both an honour and a privilege to serve as the head of this most vital installation. The duty of the captain of this ship has been to ensure that she remains steady and that she stays her course.

“I do hereby tender my resignation, which I hope you will accept, effective 1st June, 2020. I am immediately proceeding on terminal leave until then,” he said in a letter.

