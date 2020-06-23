DPP Orders For The Arrest Of 6 Kenya School Of Law Employees Involved In Sh198.4 Million Scam

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday ordered for the arrest of 6 Kenya School of Law (KSL) staffers and 5 others for receiving Sh198,441,030 for goods and services not rendered.

The six KSL employees are; Prof Morris Kiwinda (Deputy director/ CEO KSL), Amos Kabura (Assistant director Finance and Administration), Frank Were (Finance manager), Hudson Ligwado (Accountant), Achiro Gondi (Assistant accountant), and Ephrain Thuku (Assistant accountant).

The five are proprietors of companies that received the huge amounts of money.

The companies are Ademwa Enterprises, Alfranc Investments, Deskench Investments, Firmline Company, Frigoya Investments and Ngoya Cosmetics.

They are owned by some of the KSL employees and accused persons; Paul Lovi, Fridah Ngoya, Francis Lwegado, Alfred Lwigado, Dennis Achiro and Kenneth Ochieng.

DPP Noordin Haji's press statement regarding irregular payment of Ksh 198 million by the Kenya School of Law.#AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/uMZ19lwEiC — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) June 23, 2020

According to Haji, the fraud case was first presented to him on May 17, 2019 but found some gaps forcing him to send it back to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) for further scrutiny.

The file was again submitted on 13 December, 2019 but the findings still not satisfactory.

On June 9, the DPP said, the file was resubmitted and is satisfied with the report brought forward.

Therefore, he said, the 11 persons will face various charges under the Anti-corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

The crimes, the DPP averred, were perpetrated by bank signatories to the KSL accounts.

They also happened to be senior employees at the school of Law, Finance department.

