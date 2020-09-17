DPP Ordered To Supply Yassin Juma’s Family With Trial Documents

The High Court on Thursday directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to furnish the family of the late Yassin Moyo with trial documents.

The victim’s lawyer Demus Kiprono complained that the DPP and IPOA are yet to furnish them with documents that form part of the case.

The accused person, Duncan Ndiema was present in court represented by his lawyers; Danstan Omari and Anita Madaki.

The case will be mentioned on Thursday to confirm compliance.

Ndiema is said to have shot the deceased in the stomach using an Israeli pistol serial number 44338354.

The deceased was watching the police officers implement the dusk till dawn curfew while perched on his balcony at their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital by neighbours but died shortly after.

His parents, Hussein Moyo Molte and mother Hadija Abdullahi Hussein have been seeking justice for their teenage boy who will never get to graduate school.

“My child was shot on the balcony at home, he wasn’t even on the street. I support the curfew but how the policeman handled it was very wrong,” Mr Hussein told CNN.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) showed that 15 people have been killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries since the onset of the dusk till dawn curfew.

In a statement, IPOA said about 87 complaints which include deaths, shootings, harassment, assaults resulting to serious injuries, robbery, inhuman treatment and sexual assault are under investigation.

“After preliminary investigations, fifteen (15) deaths and thirty-one (31) incidents where victims sustained injuries have directly been linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement,” read a statement signed by IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

Makori said that the authority has launched an investigation into the latest incidents of police brutality that led to the death of six people.

