DPP Okays Prosecution Of Emerua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no For Allegedly Stirring Up Ethnic Animosity

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has okayed the prosecution of Emerua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no for making utterances intended to stir ethnical animosity.

Through a statement, Haji indicated that he received an inquiry from the Inspector General of Police on the utterances made by the MP thus will be charged with hate speech.

Consequently, upon an inquiry and independent review, the DPP found out that the words uttered were threatening, abusive and likely to cause ethnic animosity.

“Consequently, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to initiate the prosecution of the MP under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and Penal Code Cap 63, laws of Kenya,” reads the statement in part.

Further, the DPP indicated that the MP will also face criminal charges since his actions may open old wounds and incite different communities in the Mau area considering it has been an area of contention.

DPP Noordin Haji gives approval for the arrest and prosecution of Johana Ngeno, MP for Emurua Dikirr for uttering statements intended to stir up ethnic animosity amongst different communities residing within Trans Mara area over the weekend.

“Based on the evidence, applicable laws and the National Prosecution Policy, I have directed that criminal charges be preferred against the MP for hate speech contrary to section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace contrary to section 94 of the Penal Code,” read the statement.

The DPP ideally called on political leaders and Kenyans to desist from instigating ethnic remarks that are seeds of destruction and division.

Nge’no was arrested yesterday following claims of incitement and is set to be arraigned today at Nakuru Law Courts.

The MP is currently being held at Central Police Station, Nakuru.

His supporters took to the streets to protest his arrest but were dispersed by police authorities leading to damages of several motorbikes.

