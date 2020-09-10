DPP Okays Prosecution Of Garissa Governor Over Misappropriation Of Sh233 Million World Bank Grants

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has okayed prosecution of Garissa governor Ali Korane and four others over misappropriation of Sh233 million World Bank grants.

The others are: Finance chief officer Ibrahim Malow, Treasury head Mohammed Abdullahi, Municipality CEC Abdi Shale and head of accounting at municipal, Ahmed Aden.

Haji on Thursday said that he handed over the investigation to experienced prosecutors as the matter his county of origin.

“Noting that the investigations were in regard to the county of my origin, and to avoid allegations of bias, I appointed an independent team comprising of senior and experienced prosecutors to review the matter and give their independent findings,” said the DPP.

In a statement, the DPP revealed that the monies donated for the construction of Qorahey market, recarpeting of Garissa CBD roads and putting up of pedestrian walkways and setting up of drainages, were diverted between February and September 2019.

Alert!

Having been satisfied that there is sufficient evidence, DPP Noordin Haji has approved prosecution of Garissa Governor Ali Korane & 4 others over misappropriation of World Bank grant of Ksh 233 million.#AntiCorruption_ODPP

##UfisadiKE pic.twitter.com/Z2xj6XRCY2 — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) September 10, 2020

The county officials are expected to face charges including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, willful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public finances and misappropriation of public funds.

They will also be charged with engaging in a project without prior planning contrary to provisions in the Public Finance Management Act and abuse of office.

Haji also said that Korane gave up his mandate of running the county financial affairs, leading to lack of oversight.

“Ali Korane being the governor of Garissa county since August 21, 2017 was the chief executive of the said county government and mandated to provide leadership in governance and development, be accountable for the management and use of county resources.

“He also failed to ensure the administration of grant funds in accordance with the relevant provision of the law, leading to misappropriation of grant funds by county officials,” said Haji.

Korane becomes the third governor to be prosecuted in the last two weeks.

First was Migori governor Okoth Obado who alongside his four children was charged with Sh73.4 million graft.

On Tuesday, Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki was prosecuted over the irregular awarding of a Sh34.9 million tender.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu