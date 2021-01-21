DPP Okays Charges Against 15 Cops Linked To Assault Incident In Nambale

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has allowed prosecution of 15 police officers accused of assaulting Busia County residents last year while enforcing Covid-19 rules.

In a statement on Thursday, Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Anne Makori said the incident happened in Nambale town on March 30, 2020.

The cops allegedly lobbed teargas canisters into a private home and seriously assaulted the owner identified as Benard Orenga, his wife, children and neighbours afterwards.

“IPOA immediately launched investigations into the matter. On finalising of the investigations and upon independent review and concurrence with Ipoa’s recommendations, the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that 15 Police Officers and six County enforcement officers attached to Nambale sub-county who were assigned police duties be charged in court,” she said.

Ms Makori said the officers will be arraigned in court on February 1, 2021, to face among others assault-related charges.

The specific charges include causing actual bodily harm, malicious damage to property and attempting to injure by an explosive substance.

The Ward Commander, who led the operation, will also be charged with the additional offence of negligence in the discharge of official duty.

Others facing similar charges are six staffers of the County government of Busia.

Ms Makori noted that IPOA is still investigating a number of other assault-related incidents that have been reported over the recent past some touching on enforcement of curfew.

