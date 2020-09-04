DPP Orders Arrest Of Tharaka Nithi Governor Over Irregular Sh34.9 Million Tender

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has okayed the arrest and prosecution of Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki and 16 other county officials over an irregular tender.

The other suspects are: Fridah Murungi- Chief Environment Officer, Floridah Kiende-Acting Director procurement, Highton Murithi – Finance Officer, Teresia Kagoji – Finance Officer, Arch Lee Mwenda – department of roads, Japhet Mutugi – procurement officer, Emily Nkatha – procurement officer and Mike Mwiandi – accountant.

Others are Elosy Kariithi, Kenneth Mucuiya, Caroline Wambui, David Mbugua, Margaret Muthoni, Allan Murithi, Japheth Gitonga and George Miano.

“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to charge the named persons with various criminal offences,” Haji said, adding that the illegality was bolstered by officials in the finance and procurement departments.

The Sh34.9 million tender was for the supply, installation and commissioning of a solid waste incinerator imported at Sh3.8 million.

According to Haji, seven companies, all associated with the county chief placed bids. Westomaxx, bagged the lucrative tender despite providing fraudulent documents.

“Westomaxx Investments limited installed an incinderator at the county government of Tharaka Nithi which they had proccured from Generation Electronic & Allied Company Limited, a company associated with the Governor,” the DPP added.

The DPP further revealed that money paid to Westomaxx was later transferred to Japhet Gitonga, Kenneth Mucuiya, Caroline Wambui and Kenstar Electrical and Hardware Ltd.

DPP Noordin Haji has approved the prosecution of Tharaka Nithi Governor Onesmus Muthomi Njuki, County Officials and related entities over irregular award of Ksh 34.9 million solid waste project.#AntiCorruption_ODPP pic.twitter.com/i2PhHa8BLB — ODPP_KE (@ODPP_KE) September 4, 2020

In a statement, Haji also noted that the project was procured without an environmental impact assessment.

