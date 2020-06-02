DPP Okays Arrest Of Police Officer Who Allegedly Fatally Shot 13 Year Old Yassin Moyo

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Tuesday approved the prosecution and arrest of a police officer who fatally shot a 13 year old boy.

Officer Duncan Ndiema Ndiwah is said to have shot Yassin Hussein Moyo in the stomach on the night of March 30.

The deceased was watching the police officers implement the dusk till dawn curfew while perched on his balcony at their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital by neighbours but died shortly after.

His parents, Hussein Moyo Molte and mother Hadija Abdullahi Hussein have been seeking justice for their teenage boy who will never get to graduate school.

“My child was shot on the balcony at home, he wasn’t even on the street. I support the curfew but how the policeman handled it was very wrong,” Mr Hussein told CNN.

On the first few days after President Uhuru Kenyatta imposed the curfew to combat the spread of the novel COVID-19, police brutalized Kenyans forcing the latter to offer an apology.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) showed that 15 people have been killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries.

The incidents, IPOA says, are directly linked to enforcement of the dusk to dawn curfew which was imposed by the government in March following the outbreak of Covid-19 in Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOA said about 87 complaints which include deaths, shootings, harassment, assaults resulting to serious injuries, robbery, inhuman treatment and sexual assault are under investigation.

“After preliminary investigations, fifteen (15) deaths and thirty-one (31) incidents where victims sustained injuries have directly been linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement,” read a statement signed by IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

Makori said that the authority has launched investigation into the latest incidents of police brutality that led to the death of six people.

