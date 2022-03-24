DPP Haji to Probe Ruto’s Vote Rigging Claims, Chebukati Says

Deputy President William Ruto’s allegations of a plot by his rivals to rig the August polls will be investigated by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

This is according to Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Chebukati said on Thursday that the electoral body has already forwarded the matter to DPP Noordin Haji for action. He said IEBC lacks the jurisdiction to probe the claims since they were made outside the country.

Ruto made the remarks during his recent tour of the United States and the United Kingdom.

While accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration of blackmail, the DP told the international community that there are plans to rig the vote in favour of Raila Odinga, the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

Also Read: Kenyans React As Ruto Claims Uhuru Is A Refugee In Opposition During US Tour

The DP, who was speaking at the Karson Institute for Race, Peace and Social justice in Loyola University in Maryland, said government agencies were involved in the scheme.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately, that is where we are,” Ruto said.

“As a leader, I have taken the position to speak against any attempts to try and straightjacket people into predetermined outcomes. We would have expected to do this without the baggage of blackmail and intimidation that is going on but unfortunately, that is where we are,” Ruto said.

He labelled the former Prime Minister as a state project the system is keen to impose on Kenyans.

Also Read: I was Misquoted – Sabina Chege Explains Vote Rigging Claims

On the progress of investigations into Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s claims that the Jubilee rigged the 2017 polls, Chebukati said the probe had been halted after a court injunction.

Chege made the remarks at a public rally in Isibuye in Vihiga County on February 10, 2022. She alluded that the system would help Odinga ascend to power in a similar fashion.

However, later, the legislator in an interview with The Standard claimed her remarks were taken out of context.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...