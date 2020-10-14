DPP Haji Refutes Claims That He is Jeopardizing Late Tecra Muigai’s Death Inquest

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied claims that he is compromised in the case of the late Keroche Breweries heiress Tecra Muigai.

Tecra’s mother Tabitha Karanja last week claimed that the DPP was receiving instructions from elsewhere so as not to prosecute those behind her daughter’s death.

She also castigated the DPP for seeking to move the death inquest from Nairobi to Lamu saying her family was afraid for their lives.

“Boat transport is the singular most reliable form of transport for accessing Lamu Island hence there is real and well-founded fear in the family of the deceased that they may not travel to and from Lamu Island to attend and participate in the inquest proceedings at Lamu without significant threat to their life and safety,” Karanja swore in an affidavit.

“The family… strongly believes…. [that] the DPP .. is responding to instructions and or pressure from elsewhere to avoid bringing to account whoever may have been responsible for the death of Patricia Tecra Muigai.”

But according to the DPP through Prosecutor Everlyne Onunga, the incident took place in Lamu and so is the evidence that could lead to the unraveling of the mystery.

“All the critical witnesses reside in Lamu and should the case be instituted in Nairobi, they would be gravely inconvenienced,” the DPP said.

He also noted that he has no personal interest in the case.

“There’s no evidence that has been given to show that the DPP or any of his officers were compromised or that undue influence was exerted upon them to warrant the DPP to make the decision to enter nolle proseque,” he added.

