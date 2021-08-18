DPP Haji Recommends Suspension of Senior Officers Over Deaths of Kianjokoma Brothers

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed Inspector general of police Hilary Mutyambai to suspend former Embu North OCPD Emily Ngaruiya and Manyatta OCS Abdullahi Yaya.

The two have been linked to the death of two Embu brothers; Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura, a fortnight ago.

“I hereby direct that you immediately arrest and arraign in court all suspects involved, pending investigations by IPOA to avoid any interference with evidence or intimidation of witnesses,” Haji said in a letter to Mutyambai.

“I also direct further investigations be carried out in the role of the OCPD and the OCS, and recommend that they be suspended from duty.”

Ngaruiya had earlier denied involvement of the police in the unfortunate incident. She had claimed that the deceased persons had jumped out of a moving police vehicle.

Deputy IG Edward Mbugua has since replaced the two senior officers, a move that angered Kenyans.

On Tuesday, a Nairobi court allowed police to hold six officers linked to the duo’s death.

The six; PC Lilian Cherono, PC Martin Wanyama, Cpl Benson Mputhia PC Nicholas Sang, PC James Mwaniki and Cpl Consolota Kariuki, will for the next 14 days be detained at Capital Hill pending investigations.

