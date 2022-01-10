DPP Haji Orders Probe Into Inflammatory Utterances Made by MP Richard Onyonka

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has ordered investigations into utterances made by Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka.

In a letter to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai on Monday, Haji directed that the police undertake investigations into the said matter and the investigation file be submitted within seven days.

The DPP has directed investigations to be undertaken on the utterances made by Hon. Richard Onyoka, MP, Kitutu Chache Constituency. #HakiNaUsawa #NoToHateSpeech pic.twitter.com/fOrAhfHHTd — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) January 10, 2022

Onyonka is said to have made inciting remarks in Kisii where he warned deputy President William Ruto against setting foot in Kisii should he “touch” his kinsmen.

The legislator recalled how the Kisii people were killed during the 2007/08 post election violence.

“We are bold. I am ready to die to protect our people. I dare you to touch any Kisii; you will see,” said Onyonka.

Why hasn't anyone called out @OnyonkaMomoima on this very virulent speech or why hasn't the #AzimioBrigade called for the @DCI_Kenya @DPPS_KE to act?

This selective activism will hurt this nation a great deal. @OleItumbi @RobertAlai#ArrestOnyonka if you are truly none partisan pic.twitter.com/Oh64rBcEfJ — Mwakilishi Enock Onkoba (@Enock_Onkoba) January 9, 2022

On Saturday, Haji ordered the IG to investigate remarks made by Meru senator Mithika Linturi at a rally held in Eldoret.

The “madoadoa” utterances, the DPP said could incite contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

“Pursuant to Article 157 (4) of the Constitution, I hereby direct that you immediately institute comprehensive investigations into the said allegation and submit the resultant investigations file on or before 14th January, 2022,” Haji said.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) also summoned Linturi to appear before the Commission on Wednesday over the remarks.

Linturi who is yet to be presented in court was arrested on Sunday morning after apologizing.

Read: Senator Linturi Arrested Over “Madoadoa” Slur [Photos]

“I must point out that my use of these words was in specific reference to our Parliamentary colleagues from Uasin Gishu County, who do not support UDA, and whom I urged voters to reject in favour of UDA candidates, given that we are in a political contest, and they are our rivals,” said the legislator.

DP Ruto has since asked his allies to refrain from making reckless statements and instead watch their language.

“Going forward members of my team, the hustler nation, all of us must mind our language, all of us must mind about what we say so that we can unite this nation because that is what the hustler nation believes in.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...