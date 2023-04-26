DPP Haji Orders Police To Seize Controversial Pastor Mackenzie’s Assets

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has now instructed the police to seize controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie’s property.

The investigations into the Good News International Church preacher are, however, still ongoing.

On Tuesday, DPP Haji expressed astonishment and outrage at what he called atrocious acts carried out by pastor Mackenzie and his cult in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

Haji vowed to prosecute the controversial preacher and his co-accused to the fullest extent of the law.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects may have committed serious crimes including but not limited to murder; procuring, counseling and aiding persons to kill themselves; terrorist acts by threatening national security and public safety and radicalization,” he said.

“This is in violation of various statutes such as the Penal Code, the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the International Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, among others.

“Further, the ODPP has directed investigation officers to identify the assets of the suspects herein for purposes of preservation, confiscation and forfeiture in accordance with the law.”

Please see attached a statement from the DPP on #Shakahola

This comes as 17 more remains were exhumed from shallow graves in the expansive land, bringing the total number of fatalities in the Shakahola atrocity to 90.

The multi-agency team also saved three persons during the operation and detained two more suspects for their alleged involvement in the attempt to lure Mackenzi’s supporters into starvation.

Interior CS Prof Kithure Kindiki said that the preacher should be charged with terrorism and genocide at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The CS also declared Shakahola forest a disturbed area and an operation zone.

“I’ve today issued a gazette notice declaring the 800 acres a disturbed area. Nobody is allowed to access it without the authority of the police,” he said.

