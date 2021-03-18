DPP Haji Orders IG Mutyambai To Expedite Probe Into Wambua’s Murder

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has ordered the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambail to expedite the probe into the murder of NLC official Jennifer Itumbi Wambua.

Haji wants Mutyambai to ideally forward the inquiry report to his office for action.

Wambua’s body was found at City Mortuary having been strangled to death after she was reported missing.

Police reports indicate that her body was first found in a thicket in Ngong area on Saturday, about 30km from the Nairobi city centre before it was ferried to the mortuary.

Details however emerged that she was set to testify in Sh122 million graft case where she was to be cross-examined on March 17, 2020.

The case dates back to 2018 when Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere were charged alongside 16 others with conspiring to defraud the government of Sh122.3 million in 2018.

At the time, Itemere was the PS at the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology where together with his co-accused, they reportedly paid out money to fictitious companies claiming they had provided services to different government departments.

Also charged was Dennis Chebitwey who was the head of the Government Advertising Agency at the time of the fraud.

Jennifer, the murdered official had already testified last month in the case and was to be cross-examined again on March 1. She however reportedly fell ill and was admitted at Mp Shah Hospital as the case was adjourned to tomorrow.

Further reports indicate that she had expressed fear for her life having survived a car accident last week where a lorry rammed into her car.

Jennifer was last seen on Friday, March 12, 2021, when she was dropped to work by her husband and upon failing to return home, the family raised concerns.

Her husband, Joseph Komu, who works in the Ministry of Agriculture at Kilimo House said her phone and handbag were found in the family car after he dropped her off thus raising suspicion.

“I picked the car at around 11 am and went to the garage where I discovered my wife’s handbag and her phone. After the car was fixed, I drove to her office to drop the items but was shocked when her colleagues told me she had not been seen that day,” Komu said.

A CCTV footage obtained from her workplace also details that she had reported to work and was seen on the fourth floor of the building before she walked out.

