DPP Haji Denies Seeking to Withdraw Sh23 Million Fake Gold Case Against Jared Otieno

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has denied seeking to withdraw a fake gold scam case against Jared Otieno and four others.

According to the People Daily, the DPP through state counsel Angela Fuchaka sought to withdraw the Sh23 million case because they could not reach the complainant, Samir Entoro.

Entoro has been in Brazil due to a heart condition.

“I have instructions from my boss Haji to withdraw this case under section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedural Code as the communication between the investigating officer, the office of the DPP and the complainant’s lawyer George Wajakhoya is futile,” Fuchaka is quoted by the daily.

But according to the DPP, his office has no intention of withdrawing the case.

In a tweet, Haji said the matter came up on Monday to take hearing dates but could not proceed since one of the accused persons was a no show.

“The case came up for mention yesterday 26/4/2021 in order to take hearing dates but could not proceed because one of the accused persons failed to turn up,” said Haji, adding that the matter will be mentioned today (Tuesday).

He cautioned the media against causing anxiety by reporting unverified information.

Contrary to an article appearing on @PeopleDailyKe of 26/4/2021, the Ksh 23 million fake gold case against Jared Otieno and 4 others is still ongoing and the DPP Noordin Haji has no intention of withdrawing it.#HakiNaUsawa pic.twitter.com/4FAqFFxcbj — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) April 27, 2021

The fraudsters are said to have obtained the money from Entoro pretending they would ship to him eight kilograms of gold from Nairobi to Dubai.

The five are alleged to have committed the offences on diverse dates between May 5 and June 9, 2018 at different places in Nairobi county jointly with others not before court.

In 2019, Otieno was again arrested alongside 15 others for receiving Sh300 million in fake gold transaction.

