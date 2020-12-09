DPP Drops Treachery Charges Against Blogger Robert Alai, Cash Bail To Be Refunded

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has dropped treachery charges against blogger Robert Alai.

The blogger was in June 2019 arrested for sharing pictures of bodies of police officers killed in Wajir attack on social media.

Alai faced two counts of treachery and disclosure of information against the law before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Read: Blogger Robert Alai Detained For 14 Days To Pave Way For Investigations

Court heard that by sharing the gory images, he interfered with the public order within the Republic of Kenya.

In the second count, the blogger was charged with disclosing information in the form of images of dead police officers to the public through the Twitter handle @RobertAlai, likely to prejudice the investigations.

His lawyer, Paul Muite, then argued that Kenyans have a right to information, as he pleaded with the court to release his client on favourable bail terms.

Read Also: Blogger Robert Alai To Spend Weekend At Muthaiga Police Station After Arrest

“People of Kenya have a right to information and journalists have absolute rights to inform the public of what is happening within the surrounding,” Muite argued.

Alai was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000, which prosecution says will be refunded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu