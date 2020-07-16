DPP Drops Murder Charges Against Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend Omar Lali

Director of public prosecutions (DPP) has applied to drop murder charges against Tecra Muigai’s lover Omar Lali.

The DPP has instead requested for an inquest into her death.

Lali, 52, was on Monday charged with the murder of the Keroche Breweries heiress.

He was arraigned on Tuesday where he was said to have committed the crime on the night of 22nd and 23rd April 2020 at Shela Village, Lamu.

The accused person was not allowed to enter a plea until he was subjected to a mental assessment.

Tecra passed on on May 2 while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.

She had been attended to at Shela Dispensary and King Fahd Referral Hospital, Lamu before being airlifted to Nairobi after suffering head injuries at the Jaha House apartment where she lived with Lali.

According to Lali, the deceased sustained the injuries following a fall. But according to the sources at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, there is a severe disconnect between what Omar has told investigators and what their findings are.

This blog reported that forensic reports tell a different story from what the accused person has detailed.

Tecra’s doctors at Nairobi Hospital who were puzzled by the pattern of injuries on her body which in their unanimous opinion were “inconsistent with the staircase fall as described by Omar Lali”.

