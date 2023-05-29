DPP Drops Incitement Charges Against Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has withdrawn incitement charges against Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo.

State counsel Anderson Gikunda on Monday informed Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina that the legislator had apologized.

“Your honour, the DPP received an apology letter from the accused and he opted to drop the charges against him,” Mr Gikunda said.

As a result, Mr Onyina allowed the application to drop the charges and acquitted the Ward Representative. He also ordered that he be refunded his Sh100,000 cash bail.

Mr Odhiambo was accused of uttering inciting words that implied causing anarchy in the country on January 25.

“Kwa siasa ya Taifa tuna taka tutoke kwenda ikulu tutoe huyu mwizi, nataka tuingie town tufunge biashara, hakuna biashara itaendelea hii town ya Nairobi, ndio William Ruto aheshimu Raila Odinga. Lazima tufunge biashara hii town,” the MCA was quoted to have said.

He faced a second count of using threatening abusive words with the intent to provoke peace on the same day.

Mr Odhiambo entered a not-guilty plea.

