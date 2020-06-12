DPP Drops Incitement Charges Against Ex Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale can breathe easy after Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji dropped incitement charges against him.

Khalwale was set to be arraigned this morning for holding a meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gatherings of more than 15 people have been banned by the government.

Addressing reporters on Friday morning, his lawyer Danstan Omari said that the charges have been withdrawn.

Khalwale was summoned on Thursday over what he claimed was over food donations to Kakamega residents on June 5.

Police said that the former legislator on the said day at Mungusi Village Mugomari sub-location Kakamega East, engaged in a prohibited public gathering during the restricted period by engaging in a public baraza.

He is also accused of inciting youths to cause chaos during a meeting held by a CS and Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

“Been summoned by the police to explain why I gave food to people in Kakamega. On my way…” he tweeted.

He flew to the DCI offices in Kakamega South, in the company of his lawyer.

The “bull fighter” was released moments later on a Sh100,000 police bond.

But in recent days, leaders have continued to hold gatherings where social distancing rules have been violated.

As is norm, little to no action has been taken against these calibre of leaders.

For example, COTU secretary general Francis Atwoli held a meeting at his Kajiado home where over 40 leaders gathered.

In pictures doing rounds on social media platforms, the leaders did not maintain the 1.5 metre social distance nor were they wearing face masks which are vital in the fight against coronavirus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 6 banned public gatherings for 30 days as Kenya continues to report positive cases of COVID-19 in triple digits.

So far, virus cases stand at 3,215 and 1,092 recoveries. Fatalities are at 92.

