DPP Drops Charges Against Three Lawmakers Accused of Causing Violence During Kabuchai Mini-poll

Three legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto have been acquitted in case where they were charged with causing violence during the Kabuchai by-election in March.

The three; Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, Nandi MP Wilson Kogo and Belgut’s Nelson Koech, had the charges dropped over lack of evidence.

The prosecution did, however, decline to drop its case against Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

Barasa’s case will continue on September 25.

The four were accused of accused of preparing to commit a felony as well as stopping officers from taking their finger prints.

But according to them, their arrests were politically instigated to bar them from overseeing the polls on behalf of the UDA candidate.

Speaking after their acquittal, the trio wondered how charges against them were dropped yet they were arrested together.

Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga trounced his seven opponents in a hotly contested seat.

Evans Kakai of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) got 6,455 votes, 22 per cent of the votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya came in third with 1,454 votes (5 per cent) followed by Dr Gasper Wafubwa with 1,236 votes (4 per cent).

