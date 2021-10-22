DPP Dismisses as Fake Letter Listing Ruto as Key Witness in Arror, Kimwarer Dams Case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has rubbished claims that he has invited Deputy President William Ruto to testify in the Arrow and Kimwarer dams case.

In a tweet on Friday, Haji termed as fake a letter circulating on social media listing the DP as a key witness in the case.

“The above letter circulating on social media is fake. We wish to state that no such letter has been written in relation to the Arror and Kimwarer case,” said Haji.

The above letter circulating on social media is fake. We wish to state that no such letter has been written in relation to the Arror and Kimwarer case. #HakiNaUsawa pic.twitter.com/T7xr7UKeWc — Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) October 22, 2021

The letter dated October 21, 2022, purported to notify Ruto that the DPP had listed him as a prosecution witness.

“My office has consolidated the two cases in which nine accused persons are charged with conspiring to defraud the government of more than Ksh.63 billion in the Arror and Kimwarer dam projects. It’s on this background that I am inviting you to appear in court and shed some light in the matter based on your past public remarks,” the letter reads.

“It is on public record that on the 28th February, 2019, you refuted claims that Ksh.21 billion had been lost in the multi-purpose than projects in Elgeyo-Marakwet, and instead indicated that “only Ksh.7 billion was lost.” You also indicated that the government had a bank guarantee to secure the payments made to contractors. Your insights, therefore, on this matter will be vital in prosecuting the case and recovering lost public funds.”

The letter added that the DPP looked forward to collaborating with the country’s second in command to recover the lost monies.

Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Rotich is among over 20 people charged with graft in the Ksh63 billion case.

