DPP Approves Murder Charges Against Peter Mwangi Njenga In Jennifer Wambua’s Killing

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against prime suspect Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Ole Sankale in National Lands Commission (NLC) official Jennifer Wambua’s killing.

The plea-taking has been set for May 26, 2021.

Ms Wambua went missing on Friday, March 12, 2021, moments after she was dropped to work by her husband.

Her body was later found at the City Mortuary after being collected from a a thicket in Ngong area on March 13, about 30km from the Nairobi city centre.

Two of the suspects who had been arrested earlier, Benjamin Saitoti Patel and David Sempuan Salav, told detectives that they met and left Jennifer at the scene where her body was found.

It is believed that the prime suspect, Mr Njenga, bought water for Ms Wambua before sexually assaulting her and then killing her.

An autopsy exam conducted by government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor showed that the deceased was strangled to death with bare hands.

Detectives probing the murder have also been looking into some Ksh2 million withdrawn from Jennifer’s account two days before she went missing.

Jennifer had received a sum total of Ksh2.7 million meant for the launch of a strategic plan for the commission.

She was supposed to use the money to pay suppliers.

Prior to her death, Jennifer was set to testify in a Ksh122 million graft case involving Lugari MP Ayub Savula and former Principal Secretary Sammy Itemere. There is no link so far between her death and the case.

Jennifer was laid to rest on March 24 in Machakos.

