Why DPP Approved Murder Charges Against Tecra Muigai’s Boyfriend, Omar Lali

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has convinced the Director of Public Prosecution to charge Omar Lali with murder after packaging what is said to be a water-tight case in the case of the death of Keroche Breweries heiress, Tecra Muigai.

According to sources in Lamu, Omar Lali’s alibi has not convinced the investigators from DCI Homicide unit that he didn’t kill the Tecra Muigai as his version is full of inconsistencies and untruths not corroborated by 25 other witnesses interviewed over the last one month.

So according to the DCI report presented to DPP for the prosecution of Kwale beach boy, Omar Lali will tomorrow (Tuesday) be charged in Garsen with murder contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the Penal Code.

On the morning of 23rd April 2020, Keroche directors Tabitha and Joseph Karanja received a call from Omar Lali, informing them that their daughter Tecra Muigai had injured herself in a staircase fall in a Lamu apartment where the two were staying. According to reports, Omar informed the parents she had been attended at Shela Dispensary before being transferred to King Fahd District Hospital, Lamu.

By evening, a semi-conscious Tecra was airlifted by an Amref Air ambulance to Nairobi and admitted at the Nairobi Hospital where she underwent an operation by a team of top specialists. For 2 days, they battled to stabilise the Keroche heiress. From Shela Dispensary to King Fahd the focus appears to have been given by Omar’s narrative; a fall on the staircase at Jaha House apartment which caused a head injury.

However, by 27th April, Tecra Muigai’s mother (Tabitha Karanja), prompted by the doctors attending to her daughter, drove to Kilimani Police Station to request an investigation into the circumstances that surrounded her daughter’s fall. According to sources close to the family, the doctors at Nairobi Hospital were puzzled by the pattern of injuries on the late Tecra’s body which in their unanimous opinion were “inconsistent with the staircase fall as described by Omar Lali”.

The Stairs

On 2nd May 2020, Tecra Muigai died while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital. Omar was picked and detained for questioning by the Director of Criminal Investigations. By last week the DCI had completed their investigations in a massive fact-finding effort that included crime scene experts, forensic analysts, top pathologists and toxicology experts.

READ:

Today, 71 days after Tecra’s death, the Director of Public Prosecution has reportedly communicated to the court a decision to formally charge Omar Lali with the murder of the late Tecra Muigai. According to court sources Omar will be charged in Garsen since there is no High Court in Lamu.

According to DCI sources, the compilation of the reports reveals a severe disconnect between what Omar has told investigators and what their findings are. DCI investigators took particular issue with Omar’s differing versions to doctors, media and investigators of what is now being officially described as an “alleged fall”.

Sources at DCI confirm that the forensic reports compiled from the postmortem “puts Omar on his defence as his story is heavily contradicted by what different pathologists have uncovered after examining Tecra’s remains”.

READ:

Tecra’s body is reported to have contained multiple trauma injuries. Examination of the staircase where Omar alleges Tecra had fallen has led investigators to a conclusion that another force was used which directly caused her eventual death.

Lali, who has been living in Lamu with Ms Tecra Muigai since April 2020, initially said she tumbled down the stairs before later changing his account to say she tripped in the bathroom.

In other accounts, Omar Lali, a former beach boy has maintained a narrative of an accidental fall that woke him up when “she fell with a thud”. He says he was asleep when it happened.

However, according to our sources, the widely circulated narrative that Tecra “drunk and fell” is disputed by toxicology reports from blood and urine samples and crime scene findings which paint a reverse picture from Omar’s assertions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu