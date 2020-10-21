DP William Ruto Finally Wears a Mask and Avoids Contacts as COVID-19 Cases Increase in Kenya

Deputy President William Ruto seemingly is now taking Covid-19 pandemic seriously, and has started wearing face masks and keeping social distance to avoid contracting Covid-19.

This follows swelling numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country, with thousands testing positive in the last one week, and tens dying.

Attending the burial of Huruma Ward MCA in Uasin Gishu County Peter Chomba, Ruto kept his mask on all through the programme, and even avoided contact with members of the public. Chomba died of Covid-19.

The same was witnessed with Ruto during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations, where he disembarked from his car and headed directly to the dais. At the dais, Ruto did not greet physically other leaders present, unlike before when he used to in total disregard of the Ministry of Health guidelines.

In his countrywide political rallies, Ruto has been moving without a face mask, and even interacted with members of the public freely and having physical contact with the attendees.

Ruto was on the forefront of disregarding Covid-19 guidelines from the Ministry of Health by holding several political rallies and even meetings in his Karen official residence.

On Tuesday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 45,647 after 571 more people tested positive from 3,963 samples tested.

