DP William Ruto To Serve in the Office of the President As New Executive Order Removes Autonomy of His Office

The latest Executive Order by President Uhuru Kenyatta has abolished the Presidency and instead put the Office of the Deputy President under the Office of the President.

Under the new government structure, the Deputy President will not be able to act autonomously, but will depend on decisions made by the President or his office. This means that the Deputy President will no longer have power to hire staff, have a budget or other related functions.

Although he is still the second in command, the DP will serve in the “Executive Office of the President” alongside head of public service Joseph Kinyua, State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua and Statehous chief of staff Nzioka Waita.

Office of the Deputy President chief of staff Nyaucho Osinde is the only man who has been spared and recognised to serve in the Office of the President in a senior capacity, but his days could be numbered since all staff under him will be answerable to the chief of Staff Nzioka Waita.

The newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been included to serve in the Office of the President.

This comes days after Ruto men and women were ousted from positions of privilege in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

Among those affected include Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was replaced by West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as Senate Majority leader, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika whose position as Senate Majority Whip was taken by Murang’a Senator and Prof Kithure Kindiki who was replaced by Prof Margaret Kamar as Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

In the National Assembly, Majority Chief Whip and Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire was replaced by Igembe North MP Maoka Maore.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is on the list of Jubilee Party “rebels” likely to lose their seats in National Assembly committees.

Others are Joyce Korir, Robert Pukose, Cornelly Serem and Kimani Ichung’wa.

In communication from the majority whip Emmanueal Wangwe, the five MPs have 7 days to explain why they should not be dismissed from their respective committees.

Despite surviving the purge, National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale could be on his way out after KIieni MP Kanini Kega announced that he has collected 115 signatures to impeach Duale.

